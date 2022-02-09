Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 237 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,460.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,589.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,752.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.07.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

