Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 22,505 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,505 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:SEM opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

