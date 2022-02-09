Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,427 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,139,000 after purchasing an additional 155,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $257,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.