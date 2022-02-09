Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 56,580 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,580 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Adient worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $10,575,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Adient by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Adient by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Adient’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

