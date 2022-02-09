Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,074 shares of company stock worth $16,765,171. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSTK opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

