Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Head to Head Comparison

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chiba Bank and Schroders, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Schroders 0 7 1 0 2.13

Schroders has a consensus price target of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Schroders’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schroders is more favorable than Chiba Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chiba Bank and Schroders’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiba Bank $2.20 billion 2.19 $466.63 million $3.28 8.98 Schroders $3.23 billion 4.06 $624.02 million N/A N/A

Schroders has higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Chiba Bank and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiba Bank 22.04% 5.12% 0.30% Schroders N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schroders beats Chiba Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services. The company was founded on March 31, 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products. The Wealth Management segment includes investment management, wealth planning, and banking services. The Group segment comprises of the group’s investment capital and treasury management activities, insurance arrangements and the management costs associated with governance and corporate management. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

