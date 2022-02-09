Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 161,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

