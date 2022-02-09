Scrypta Trading Up 35% Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $179,749.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 138.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,281,854 coins and its circulating supply is 20,281,854 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.