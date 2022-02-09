Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.22. 107,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,763,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 52 week low of $119.41 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

