Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $139.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.46.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 391,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,644,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.