Seaport Res Ptn Comments on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2022 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

DHI opened at $86.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

