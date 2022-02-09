Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Lazard Ltd’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 62.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE LAZ opened at $41.08 on Monday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after buying an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

