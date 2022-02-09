Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.