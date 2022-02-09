SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

NYSE SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

