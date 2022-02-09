Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Hits $969.15 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.47 or 0.00014706 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $969.15 million and $27.43 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00262174 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

