Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Select Medical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Select Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

