SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.05.
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
