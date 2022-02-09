SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

