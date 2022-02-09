SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLQT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.05.
Shares of SLQT stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
