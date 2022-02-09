SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLQT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.