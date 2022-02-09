SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $3.32. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SelectQuote shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 690,063 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

