Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,164,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,979 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Seneca Foods worth $56,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 103.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 102.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $399.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

