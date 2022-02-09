Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Hits $61.16 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $61.16 million and $1.63 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00016486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004452 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001320 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.