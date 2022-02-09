Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

SQNS opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

