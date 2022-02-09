SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys 633 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises about 1.0% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Regions Financial by 65.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 668.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 503,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 437,953 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 970,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 115,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,610,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.