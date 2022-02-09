Shelton Capital Management Has $13.24 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,029 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.
NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 119,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
