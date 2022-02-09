Shelton Capital Management Has $20.21 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 78.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ASML traded up $25.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $678.73. 23,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,378. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $740.76 and a 200 day moving average of $784.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
