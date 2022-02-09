Shelton Capital Management Has $52.05 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,064 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $14.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,144,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

