Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

MAS stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,268. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

