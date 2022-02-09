Shelton Capital Management Sells 124 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 221,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $442.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

