Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 486.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,693 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $567.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

