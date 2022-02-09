SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

SCBGF opened at $21.40 on Monday. SIG Combibloc Group has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

