Similarweb (SMWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Similarweb to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of SMWB opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Similarweb stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

SMWB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.