Simon Property Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

NYSE:SPG opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

