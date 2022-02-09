Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.79. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.500-$11.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.29. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.