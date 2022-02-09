Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) were up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 297,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMIC shares. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $84,717,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $20,772,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
