SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 0.3%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.70 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.54). Approximately 95,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 327,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.54).
The company has a market cap of £63.97 million and a P/E ratio of -41.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.62.
About SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)
