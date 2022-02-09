Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million.
ZZZ stock opened at C$34.03 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.29 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.
In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Also, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $583,746 in the last ninety days.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
Featured Articles
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.