Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.43.

ZZZ stock opened at C$34.03 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.29 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Also, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$62,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,129.20. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $583,746 in the last ninety days.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

