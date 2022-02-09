Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading Down 4.6%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.24 and last traded at $70.42. Approximately 11,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 398,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.81.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.43.
Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
