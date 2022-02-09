Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading Down 4.6%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.24 and last traded at $70.42. Approximately 11,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 398,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

