SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

