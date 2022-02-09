Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonendo stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Sonendo Company Profile

