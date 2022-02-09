Sonic Automotive (SAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

