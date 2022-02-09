Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Issues Earnings Results

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports.

SONN opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) by 3,064.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

