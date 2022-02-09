Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $5.04. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 47,448 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sono-Tek news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.