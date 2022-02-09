Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

SRNE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $3.28 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 623,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,055,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 268,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.