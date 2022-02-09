Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
SRNE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $3.28 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
