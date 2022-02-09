S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPGI traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.78. 2,887,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,933. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.76 and its 200 day moving average is $445.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21.

Get S&P Global alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.