SparksPay Reaches Market Cap of $18,912.92 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $18,912.92 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,040,293 coins and its circulating supply is 10,800,337 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

