SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 461,035 shares.The stock last traded at $27.49 and had previously closed at $27.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,805 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,886,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 179,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

