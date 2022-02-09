SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.
