Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPB. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $88.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

