Sphera Funds Management LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Merus were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,307. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $997.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.