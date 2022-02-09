Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 203,416 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,416 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.54% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $697,401.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,117. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

SNDX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.