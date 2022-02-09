Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 203,416 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,416 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.54% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $697,401.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,117. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SNDX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.